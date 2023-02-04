Irish mobile brand ‘GoMo’ unveils travel data eSim

4 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

You may have wondered what an eSIM was, and now we can see why it will be very useful!

When an Irish mobile phone user travels in the EU data is free, but when travelling outside the EU mobile data becomes a headache. Yes it will work, but how much will it cost? Should you turn data off and use free WiFi?

Solutuion: Now that phones are becoming dual SIM by default one option is to buy a foreign SIM online and install it in your phone. One Irish telco has an even more elegant solution. New phones can accept ‘eSIMs’, so you won’t even need to wait for an envelope containing a SIM to arrive at your door.

GoMoWorld is a new service. It’s run by Irish MVNO ‘GoMo’, which in turn is owned by Eir. It’s an app that installs an eSIM on your phone. So when you travel aboad, you switch your phone’s data usage to eSIM, and you don’t rack up large bills from your Irish telco provider.

GoMoWorld’s website lacks any clear namedropping of the bettwe known “GoMo” or “Eir” brandnames, of backstory. It also lacks a postal address so anyone viewing the site may think it is one of the many spammy “travel SIM” websites, but it’s early days to their marketing people might fine tune the wording. Some links are error 404 at the moment.

Heloise Abraham, Director GoMoWorld:

“We all know the stress of landing in a new country after a long flight and worrying about finding your transfer, your accommodation, and having no mobile connection. GoMoWorld was created to put an end to that stress! GoMoWorld has been created by telecommunications experts and by leveraging the expertise of our European wide partners we were able to build something truly unique, and truly customer centric. Based on years of mobile expertise and market research our team in eir Ireland built GoMoWorld, to an unanswered need of global travellers, great value, seamless data connectivity. We created GoMoWorld with the needs of our customers at its core, there is no need to change numbers, or install a new SIM card. One app provides all of the data required to explore the world. Customers retain full control of spend, with the app providing oversight of usage. We have partnered with the best mobile networks across the globe, from Australia to Vietnam and this is just the beginning, we will continue to add more destinations and more devices as GoMoWorld expands.”

Among the many destination countries available, GoMoWorld offers 20GB of data for €19.99 in the EU and Australia, 10GB of data for €19.99 in the USA, and 5GB of data for €19.99 in Canada, providing a lower cost alternative for Irish people travelling, living and working abroad to stay connected with friends and family at home. Lower cost plans are also available, with 2GB of data for €3.99 in the EU and Australia accessible for those with lower data requirements.

GoMoWorld is available to download now on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. To see GoMoWorld destination availability visit: GoMoWorld.com/Howitworks