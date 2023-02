13 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The National Lottery have confirmed that a syndicate of 64 from Midleton, East Cork have claimed their EuroMillions plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw (Tuesday 17th of January) in Tim McCarthy News on Main Street in Midleton.

The National Lottery will host a reception for the winners today at a Hotel on the Eastern side of Cork City centre Hotel.