Cork City support group for parents who have lost a child

22 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Anam Cara, a national organisation supporting bereaved parents, hold fourteen face to face meetings across the country each and every month. Every parent present at the meetings have many things in common, however the most significant being, the loss of a child. Taking that first step to attend a meeting, in many cases, can be the toughest. But every bereaved parent who attends, has made that first step. There is no time limit on how long a bereaved parent can attend – their child may have died a month ago, a year ago or several years ago, all are welcome.

There will be a big Spanish welcome this May when supporters of Anam Cara take on a section of the Camino de Santiago. On the 21st May, the group will depart Dublin for warmer climates and walk the spectacular Sarria to Santiago leg of this world famous route. Grants & Fundraising Manager of Anam Cara, Jamie Conway said “I am thrilled to be travelling with the group to take part in this once in a lifetime experience. The journey will take us across woodlands, farmlands and rustic hamlets, whilst following tracks and paths lined by granite stones walls”. He advised that there are still have a couple of places left for this 7 day trip. If you are interested on raising much needed funds and joining the group, please contact Jamie on 01 4045378.

On Wednesday 1st March, Anam Cara will hold their Cork city meeting in The Clayton Silver Springs @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death. Any bereaved parent in the Cork area and surrounds are welcome to attend.

For further information, Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie