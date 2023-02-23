23 February 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Mary@TheCork.ie

The Montenotte Hotel relaunches its private apartments ‘The Residences’ after undergoing a transformation to all the shared spaces.

The Residences refurbishment project has been a €500,000 investment to rejuvenate the hotel’s luxury residences as the perfect place for guests to enjoy a longer stay when visiting Cork.

The refurbishment at The Residences was inspired by the hotel owners travels to some of the world’s most luxurious hotels and inspiring destinations. The neutral colour palette of the elegantly panelled walls within the shared spaces contrasts against the bold colours of the specially created carpet and modern soft furnishings that are situated throughout The Residences. Collaborating with local Irish designers and artists, The Residences reflect The Montenotte’s mission to support Irish businesses and up-and-coming artists with furniture from Mindy Brownes Interiors and beautiful lamps from Mullen Lighting giving the space a polished, luxurious look.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the main hotel, The Residences feature 26 one- and two-bedroom apartments designed to be a home away from home. As well as a complimentary car parking space, the residence is furnished for all of life’s needs, complete with fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living areas and state-of-the-art technology including a 42inch TV, large fridge freezer as well as washing machine and dryer for guests to enjoy The Montenotte Hotel at their own pace. Fully secure, The Residences are set back from the hotel with 24/7 security.

Guests of The Residences will be able to enjoy all the facilities and luxury services at The Montenotte Hotel with access to the Cameo Cinema, award-winning Bellevue Spa, Motion Health Club complete with the 20m swimming pool and well-equipped gym, as well as in-room dining and laundry services. The Residences are located next to the hotel’s vibrant rooftop bar that overlooks Cork City, The Glasshouse, and nearby the Panorama Bistro and Terrace – inviting guests to indulge in the hotel’s sumptuous food and beverage outlets.

Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, comments; “The Residences are the ideal place for guests to stay when enjoying a longer stay here in Ireland to fully explore all that Cork, and the surrounding area has to offer. Now with the new, more decadent look, The Residences reflect the contemporary design ethos of The Montenotte Hotel – we have no doubt that guests will feel at home in our fully-equipped, private, luxury apartments.”

The Montenotte Hotel offers an urban sanctuary overlooking Cork city. Ideal for culture-seekers and design enthusiasts, the private luxury apartments at The Residences invite guests to enjoy the utmost comfort and high-quality service in a home away from home.

Room rates for The Montenotte Hotel’s The Residences start €220 per night for the One-bedroom apartments on a room only basis and includes free parking, access to both Cameo Cinema (over 18s only) and The Motion Health Club. Minimum length of stay conditions apply.