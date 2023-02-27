JOBS: Dominos pizza recruiting for new Wilton outlet

27 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Domino’s has opened a new store in Wilton, with 20 roles including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

The latest store is the third in Cork that pizza fans can now order Domino’s firm favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, as well as recent product innovations such as the long-awaited Vegan American Hot Pizza.

Domino’s will celebrate the store opening with its Corkonian fan base on Thursday, March 2nd from 3-5pm, with the ultimate student pizza party. The store will welcome members of neighbouring universities MTU and UCC to an evening of entertainment with music, retro video games and of course fresh, piping hot pizza. With the flash of a student card, attendees will be able to redeem discounts on the day by signing up to the Domino’s App, where they will receive an exclusive student deal and ongoing discounts. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as this marks the 58th store in the Republic of Ireland, the lucky 58th customer on the day will be rewarded with an incredible year’s supply of Domino’s Pizza Parties to share with friends.

Cathal McDonnell, Franchisee at Wilton Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new store in Wilton, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across Cork.”

“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. More than 90% of our store managers start their careers as an in-store team member, so these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

To get a scrumptious delivery from Domino’s Wilton you can collect in store, dine in or order online at www.dominos.ie, via the Domino’s app or call the store on (021) 441 4455. Terms and conditions apply. See in-store for details.

Anyone interested in a position in-store can send their CVs directly to dominospizzacork@gmail.com.