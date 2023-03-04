Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club celebrants Junior success

4 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club (BLTC) is currently celebrating a series of success stories in their Junior programme. The club currently has three male players inside the top 10 players in the country, which is a first for any tennis club in Munster. The three players are Sam West, Brayden Peck and Mark Griffin.

Head Coach at BLTC, Conor Twomey said: “This is an exceptional achievement for a club of our size and also a first for any club in Munster. All three players graduated from our junior coaching program in the last few years.”

The Club is also celebrating the success of another one of its Junior members, Lilly Frawley who trains in their performance squads as she was recently selected for the Irish tennis team.

“All our junior teams recently qualified for the knockout stages of all of the winter club competitions and are very excited to be competing at the business end of the competition,” said Mr Twomey.

BLTC have also introduced an internal Club initiative called “Super Sunday” for their junior players. The players will take part in mini competitions as part of the event and parents will volunteer to help organise them.

“From aged five years up our Junior players are all gearing up for their next Super Sunday event. This is a fantastic initiative at the club and one which the younger players really enjoy,” said Conor.

Some members of the Junior coaching also had their very first inter Club tournament recently where they travelled to Sundays Well tennis club.

Conor said: “This was a very exciting day for the younger members and we would like to thank Sundays Well for hosting this invitational. Our players had a fantastic day and it is great to see them starting to play players from other clubs.”

Established in 1979 Bishopstown LTC is one of Cork’s leading tennis clubs and is well known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. BLTC has six outdoor floodlit artificial tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities, function and meeting room and kitchen. The club recently saw a boom in membership as more people opted to take up tennis over the last few years. The Club is run by a team of volunteers who work so hard to make this a great place for people to meet, have fun and of course, play tennis.

For more information or to join see: https://bltc.ie/