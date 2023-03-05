New EBS opens in Cork town

Colette Walsh, EBS Mortgage Master Billy Holland, Juliet O’Callaghan, Kieran Considine Head of Distribution EBS , Branch Manager Jeremy O’Sullivan, Maragret Brady and Ger Burgoyne Regional Manager EBS , Ex Munster and Ireland rugby player and now EBS Mortgage Master Billy Holland, Branch Manager Jeremy O’Sullivan and his staff were joined by members of EBS Head office and the local community to proudly cut the ribbon in the new EBS Branch in Ballincollig recently on 24th February. Photography By Gerard McCarthy