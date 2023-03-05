15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
5th March, 2023

New EBS opens in Cork town

5 March 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Ballincollig News

Colette Walsh, EBS Mortgage Master Billy Holland, Juliet O’Callaghan, Kieran Considine Head of Distribution EBS , Branch Manager Jeremy O’Sullivan, Maragret Brady and Ger Burgoyne Regional Manager EBS , Ex Munster and Ireland rugby player and now EBS Mortgage Master Billy Holland, Branch Manager Jeremy O’Sullivan and his staff were joined by members of EBS Head office and the local community to proudly cut the ribbon in the new EBS Branch in Ballincollig recently on 24th February.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

