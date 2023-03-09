‘Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing’ at Everyman Theatre

9 March 2023

The Everyman Theatre and Reggie present REGGIE’S GUIDE TO SOCIAL CLIMBING

Premiere THU 9 MAR, 8PM

Until SUN 19 MAR, 8PM (WED–FRI & SUN) | 5PM & 9PM (SAT)

TICKETS €34 | Concession €31 | Student €16

Cork’s most beautifully spoken millionaire – and king of the parody – is on a mission to help Ireland’s nouveau riche.

Reggie will show you how to eat, drink, flirt and behave as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent. There will be top tips on Posh Cycling and one lucky audience member has “the chance to win a Masters’s Degree from BRISC”, The Blackrock Road Institute of Social Climbing.