9th March, 2023

‘Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing’ at Everyman Theatre

9 March 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The Everyman Theatre and Reggie present REGGIE’S GUIDE TO SOCIAL CLIMBING
Premiere THU 9 MAR, 8PM
Until SUN 19 MAR, 8PM (WED–FRI & SUN) | 5PM & 9PM (SAT)
TICKETS €34 | Concession €31 | Student €16

Cork’s most beautifully spoken millionaire – and king of the parody – is on a mission to help Ireland’s nouveau riche.

Reggie will show you how to eat, drink, flirt and behave as if you are a member of Cork’s One Per Cent. There will be top tips on Posh Cycling and one lucky audience member has “the chance to win a Masters’s Degree from BRISC”, The Blackrock Road Institute of Social Climbing.

Pat Fitzpatrick as Reggie in the world premiere of Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing at The Everyman running until Sunday 19th of March.
Pic Darragh Kane

Pat Fitzpatrick as Reggie in the world premiere of Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing at The Everyman running until Sunday 19th of March.
Pic Darragh Kane
Pic Darragh Kane

Pat Fitzpatrick as Reggie in the world premiere of Reggie's Guide to Social Climbing at The Everyman running until Sunday 19th of March.
Pic Darragh Kane
Pic Darragh Kane

