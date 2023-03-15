43,000 Passengers due at Cork Airport this St. Patrick’s Weekend

15 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport expects to welcome over 43,000 passengers over the St. Patrick’s weekend period. This year, as part of the national holiday celebrations, Cork Airport will host an extensive programme of entertainment for departing and arriving passengers. Featuring local musicians, dancers and singers, passengers can expect to be greeted with a true taste of Irish entertainment over the days leading up to, and after, St. Patricks Day.

Punters travelling to the Cheltenham Racing Festival were well catered for, with additional Ryanair services to Birmingham operating this week.

Looking ahead towards a busy St. Patrick’s weekend, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said:

“We place great importance on the quality of the customer experience at Cork Airport. Our staff have been working really hard on preparing for this weekend, which is our first busy weekend before the peak summer season. We hope the feast of traditional music will add extra flavour and joy to the passenger travel experience through Cork Airport for this St Patrick’s week. We urge the public in the South of Ireland, “Go on, Fly Cork, you know it’s easier”.

On March 26, Cork Airport’s 2023 Summer Schedule will commence. This summer, Cork Airport will offer 45 scheduled routes serving destinations across the UK, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, and Croatia. Nine scheduled airlines will operate services at Cork Airport in 2023 – Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM, Air France, Lufthansa, Vueling, SWISS, TUI, and Emerald Airlines, operating under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. Amongst the highlights this month are the commencement of a new Ryanair service to East Midlands Airport in the UK and the resumption of the Air France service to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

With the imminent commencement of the 2023 Summer Schedule, both passenger security screening and food & beverage outlets will open at the earlier time of 04:00, giving passengers additional time to clear security screening and to avail of the extensive dining options in the busiest part of the day. Cork Airport offers friendly customer service and swift security times. Over the coming days, passengers are advised to arrive 90 minutes before their scheduled flight departure time. Cork Airport scored an amazing 4.67 out of 5 for passenger satisfaction, through independent market research undertaken by RedC for the full year 2022.