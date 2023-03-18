PHOTOS: Cork City Centre Saint Patrick’s Day Parade 2023
18 March 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
UCC Confucius Institute, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Amdie Latin American Community in Cork performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Amdie Latin American Community in Cork performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Amdie Latin American Community in Cork performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Mexican Community in Cork performers pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Mexican Community in Cork performers pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Cork Puppetry Company, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Lily Scannell, Coolea, with Lilly and Jack Kelleher, Wilton, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO