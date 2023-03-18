15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
18th March, 2023

PHOTOS: Cork City Centre Saint Patrick’s Day Parade 2023

18 March 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

UCC Confucius Institute, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Spraoi performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Amdie Latin American Community in Cork performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Amdie Latin American Community in Cork performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Amdie Latin American Community in Cork performers, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Mexican Community in Cork performers pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Mexican Community in Cork performers pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Cork Puppetry Company, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community and other Eastern European Communities pictured with “Together for Ukraine, t the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Lily Scannell, Coolea, with Lilly and Jack Kelleher, Wilton, pictured at the 2023 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Cork’s largest ever Parade which is organised by Cork City Council.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

