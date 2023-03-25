Who will become leader of Fianna Fail after Micheál Martin steps down?

25 March 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Jim O’Callaghan Overtaken As Favourite To Lead Fianna Fáil – Money Going Down On Leadership Contest

A tight battle could be on the cards to succeed Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil according to BoyleSports, who now puts Michael McGrath in pole position for the top job after halving his odds into 7/4 from 7/2.

Martin is one of the names being tipped to take up the role as Ireland’s EU Commissioner in 2024, with several candidates said to be biding their time on a Fianna Fáil leadership bid.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan had led the list of potential candidates since betting opened, but he has now been eased to 9/4 from 6/4 with punters turning to Michael McGrath as a more likely successor.

The Minister for Finance backed Martin as the best man to lead the party last year, but Fianna Fáil fell four points to 20% in a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes opinion poll carried out earlier this month, leaving them 12 points adrift of Sinn Féin in the popularity stakes.

Former deputy leader Dara Calleary is 5/1 third favourite for the top position when the vacancy arises ahead of James Lawless (6/1) and Barry Cowen (8/1).

A sensational return for Bertie Ahern after he rejoined party ranks is not on the radar, but he is now a 5/1 second favourite to succeed Michael D. Higgins as President. The former Taoiseach didn’t rule out a run for Áras an Uachtaráin when quizzed recently and only has Mairead McGuinness (4/1) ahead of him in the latest betting.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The opinion polls may well have some big hitters jockeying for position and with a growing number coming for Michael McGrath, Jim O’Callaghan has been unseated as favourite for the first time.”

Next Fianna Fáil Leader

7/4 Michael McGrath

9/4 Jim O’Callaghan

5/1 Dara Calleary

6/1 James Lawless

8/1 Barry Cowen

9/1 Jack Chambers

9/1 Darragh O’Brien

12/1 Norma Foley

14/1 Thomas Byrne

14/1 Niall Collins

25/1 bar

Next President

4/1 Mairead McGuinness

5/1 Bertie Ahern

7/1 Fergus Finlay

11/1 Emily O’Reilly

11/1 Ruari Quinn

12/1 Miriam O’Callaghan

12/1 Eamon O’Cuiv

14/1 John Finucane

20/1 Micheal Martin