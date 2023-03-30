Cork Hotel Spa is first in Ireland to partner with Australian skincare brand ‘Grown Alchemist’

30 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Health & Beauty / Entertainment

The Montenotte Hotel’s Bellevue Spa becomes the very first hotel spa in Ireland to partner with Grown Alchemist, the Australian skincare brand that offers optimum skincare health through a combination of scientific formulas and natural ingredients. The Montenotte Hotel joins a number of exclusive hotels including Nobu Hotel in London and Equinox Hotel in New York to offer guests Grown Alchemist’s boutique facials and treatments.

Curating a truly memorable experience for guests, The Montenotte’s in-house Bellevue Spa – available for local residents, hotel and day guests to enjoy – reflects a calming space for relaxation and to recharge. Alongside its established list of body and holistic reiki treatments, Bellevue Spa will now provide Grown Alchemist facial therapies and massage treatments. Every facial and body treatment uses a combination of signature techniques in order to address the impacts of busy, modern lifestyles to create noticeable results.

Renowned for its three-phase system of cleanse, detox and activate, Grown Alchemist’s products restore the skin cell function for healthy, radiant skin. Fully-trained to offer bespoke Grown Alchemist treatments, The Montenotte’s Bellevue Spa’s expert therapists will be able to help each guest select the right therapy for them and their skin – whether that be a deep detox or a total skin reboot.

Highlights of this new spa menu are the Body Release Massage, a release and rebalance full-body treatment that stimulates lymphatic drainage, improves posture and flexibility and total detoxification, as well as the Urban De-Stress therapy which includes a system of soothing and pressure point massages, lymphatic stimulation, and myofascial release. Facials feature the Regenerator, an anti-aging, customised treatment based on each guest’s skin concerns, as well as the strength boosting Defence, a revitalising and re-energising facial that uses energising massage movements to improve the skin’s natural defence.

To celebrate this collaboration, The Montenotte Hotel hosted a special event for guests to experience the Grown Alchemist products and treatments. Guests received a specialist facial, a goody bag featuring the ‘Perfect 5’ Grown Alchemist products including the Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Hydra- Repair Day Cream and the Age-Repair Eye Cream before finishing off the experience with a meal in the hotel’s Panorama Bistro.

Harrison Gregory, General Manager of UK + EMEA for Grown Alchemist, says: “We are incredibly excited to partner with The Montenotte Hotel and Bellevue Spa, our very first spa in Ireland. The top tier service, luxury experience and boutique urban feel aligns perfectly with Grown Alchemist – The Montenotte isn’t afraid to offer guests something a bit different and innovative, right in the heart of Cork city.”

Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, comments: “As the first hotel spa in Ireland to partner with Grown Alchemist, I couldn’t be more excited for our guests to be able to experience the magic of Grown Alchemist. As a property that is constantly updating our offerings to ensure the very best experience for our guests, I have no doubt that the Bellevue Spa’s collaboration with such an exciting, holistic and well-known brand will continue to elevate our offerings here at The Montenotte Hotel.”

Built in an 18th Century Merchant Prince’s residence in Cork, The Montenotte Hotel is a proud member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Home to 107 luxury hotel rooms, from boutique rooms, executive suites and The Residence, the hotel’s spacious 26 self-catering apartments, The Montenotte is constantly curating enticing experiences for guests. As well as the Bellevue Spa, the hotel features The Motion Health Club – complete with a 20-metre heated swimming pool, jacuzzi and extensive gym – the private in-house Cameo Cinema that screens films daily, and three unique F&B concepts. Led by new Executive Chef Rudi Liebenberg, The Panorama Bistro – the hub of the hotel – invites guests to enjoy an exceptional, seasonal and locally-sourced menu, whereas the hotel’s rooftop bar, The Glasshouse, and the Panorama Terrace are the perfect places for a drink overlooking Cork City and the harbour below.