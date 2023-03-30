Cork PR MD appointed to Board of PR Consultants Association (PRCA)

30 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Springboard PR MD Susie Horgan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA).

Commenting on the news, Susie said: “I am passionate about public relations and the positive impact our work as consultants can have, effecting change and driving business results. I look forward to working with my peers on the PRCA board, to advance the interests of those working in the PR sector in Ireland.”

Martina Quinn, Founder & Managing Director, Alice Public Relations has been elected Chairperson of the PRCA.

Incoming Board Members include: Kathryn Byrne, Managing Director, Limelight Communications; Claire Feely, Deputy Managing Director, Elevate PR; Brian Harrison, Director, MKC Communications and Susie Horgan, Managing Director, Springboard Communications. They will join Justin Bowers, Director, Keating & Associates; Lorna Jennings, Managing Director, Hanover Communications and Gill Madden, Director, Fleishman Hillard who were re-elected to the Board.

The announcement was made following the PRCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 23 February.

Owen Cullen, Managing Director, Cullen Communications, former Chair will continue as the Ex-Officio member of the Board.