Cork Agency Helping Local Retail Businesses Secure Grant Support

15 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork-based digital marketing agency ePresence is helping local businesses secure grants of up to €25,000 for the fourth year in a row. Every year since Enterprise Ireland launched its online retail grant scheme in 2020, ePresence has poured its expertise into making sure as many Munster retailers as possible successfully apply.

ePresence has had 100% prior application success whilst working with some of Ireland and Munster’s best-loved brands to secure Enterprise Ireland grants. Brands including Aran Sweater Market, Wondercare in Milltown, Edge Sports in Cork, Irwins Megastore in Waterford and Cork, O’Crualaoi Butchers Cork, Grays Pharmacy Limerick and Cal Flavins Youghal.

“I worked with ePresence on the Enterprise Ireland Online Retail Scheme. The whole experience with ePresence was excellent. They not only delivered on the technical requirements of the project but had experience in the overall process and were a great help throughout from application through to the grant claim.”, Ruth Garahy, Owner of Grays Pharmacy, Limerick.

The turnaround between this year’s scheme announcement from Enterprise Ireland and the application deadline is tight. Eligible businesses must submit all necessary information before noon on May 3rd.

“It’s a tight turnaround”, says John Brennan, Managing Director of ePresence, “But now, is an opportunity for local retail businesses to compete with the national and global retail giants that are currently dominating the online retail space.” Mr Brennan urges all interested businesses to review the scheme details on www.enterprise-ireland.com or see a summary on www.epresence.ie/enterprise-ireland-online-retail-scheme. After which, he says, “Get in touch with us at ePresence to get your application in on time”.