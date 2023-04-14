Cork students win top prizes in Taxaco Children’s Art Competion

14 April 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Three Cork students have won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 16-18 years age category, Amy O’Brien (age 17), a pupil at Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown, won second prize for her artwork entitled ‘The Bond’.

Amy’s work is described by Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville as “a highly detailed and fascinating study of her immediate physical and emotional environment.”

In addition, two Cork winners each won Special Merit Awards for artworks that Professor Granville said ‘were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

They were Keelin Ní Laoire (17) from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig, Ballingeary and Isauro Ramalho (11), a pupil at Scoil Naomh Fionán na Reanna in Belgooly.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Cork and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.