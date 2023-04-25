AI’s Coming Possibilities for Online Cork Users

25 April 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Artificial intelligence was the foundation of all types of computing. From managing online safety threats to testing and basic decision-making programs keep the digital world running. The 2020s have seen a revolution in the AI field, however, with more advanced and generative systems stepping up what is possible. From entertainment uses to work, hobbies, and more, the people of Cork should know that the next step in AI has finally arrived.

In Entertainment

AI can help create images, videos, and text, it’s not at the stage yet where it can deliver full entertainment content. What it can do is work to track down and explain what users might like. If a user is looking to play digital casino games like bingo, for example, AI can look at online bingo offers to find the best options available. AI can uncover features like free cash offers, no deposit bonuses, seasonal promotions, and even point out tables to play on. From themed games like Age of Gods to the more traditional Gold Room, AI assistants will soon be able to help mobile and desktop players no matter their tech knowledge.

As a Work Tool

Tech giants like Microsoft have also been investing heavily in integrating AI assistants into common work tools. Many Corkonians will use Microsoft 365 around the office, and AI can be used as a guide in a way that older solutions like Clippy could only dream of. New systems can be fed prompts that can automate huge amounts of basic work that could take hours to perform manually. Machines would be able to complete data-transferring work quickly and efficiently while transforming information into the right format. No more hours staring at a screen and copy-pasting a thousand times, which too many of us have spent too long enjoying in the past.

“Clippy!” (CC BY 2.0) by medigirol

Planning Ahead

Whether you want to spend a nice day in the park relaxed and playing some online bingo with friends, or if you’re a visitor wanting to hit as many hotspots as possible, planning can be challenging. Though updated models on current traffic and weather data aren’t readily available yet, coming AI will be able to take all of these factors into account and plan a trip for you. Tech like iPlan is already making headway in this space, and it’s just a matter of time before the next level of systems arrives. Choosing the best sites, avoiding crowds and traffic, and going off the beaten path could all be served with this type of AI assistant.

“Cork City” (CC BY 2.0) by Martin_Duggan

With all these advantages, it needs to be said that AI isn’t perfect. It can and does still make mistakes, and this could always be the case. As such, its output will always need to be checked, but no more so than the basic quality control we already manage. What it will do is act as a shortcut for a lot of the heavy lifting, leaving humans to supervise, correct, and make touchups as necessary. Whether guiding Corkonians to some relaxed games of bingo, making updates to spreadsheets, or planning trips around the city, new AI is worth checking out.