WEST CORK: Baltimore RNLI provides second medical evacuation from an island within a week

26 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation yesterday evening (Tuesday 25 April) from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 5.29pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a man on the island. The crew were already gathered at the lifeboat house in Baltimore at the time the request came in as they were about to go out on exercise.



The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour on Cape Clear Island at 5.49pm and after the casualty was assessed by the Casualty Care lifeboat crew member, he was transferred onboard the lifeboat. The lifeboat departed Cape Clear Island at 5.55pm and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 6.25pm. The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Pat Collins, Mechanic Jerry Smith and crew members Eoin Ryan, Paul Synott, Emma Lupton, Emma Geary and Kieran Collins. Conditions during the call out were good with a south easterly force 4-5 wind and a slight sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘This is the second medevac carried out from an island within the past week. Baltimore RNLI provides a vital service to those living, working or holidaying on an island who are in need of medical assistance. If you find yourself in a emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’