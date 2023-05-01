Mapping Fermoy’s Rich Heritage

1 May 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The map is available to downloaded at https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/visitor/cork-county-historic-town-maps

Cork County Council has launched a Historic Town Map of Fermoy. The informative illustrated map highlights key heritage sites and buildings in the town, offering a self-guided user-friendly informative tour of Fermoy.

The Fermoy Town Map presents a brief history of the town from its foundations as a Cistercian monastery in 12th century on a strategic river crossing of the River Blackwater, to the entrepreneurship of John Anderson who seized the opportunities of a military presence and developed the well-planned and designed town of today, with its elegant buildings and handsome streetscapes.

The map provides the visitor with an authentic heritage experience, highlighting 38 heritage buildings and features within the town. These include the market house, courthouse, churches and of course the elegant bridge crossing the wide span of The Blackwater. Each listed feature is accompanied with a brief description, and many are beautifully illustrated with watercolours by artist Rhoda Cronin.

Welcoming the latest addition to the Council’s Historic Map series, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins said “The maps showcase the unique and wonderful heritage to be found our county towns. This is the 15th town to join the Historic Town Map series, coordinated by the County Archaeologist, with input from the Council’s Heritage Unit and Tourism section. I would like to commend all those involved and to particularly acknowledge the invaluable assistance and contribution provided locally by Fermoy’s Tidy Towns Committee, local historian Christy Roche and the town’s elected members.”

Historic Town Maps are also available for Bandon, Kinsale, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Bantry, Schull, Skibbereen, Castletownbere, Charleville, Mitchelstown, Millstreet, Macroom, Youghal and Mallow.

The Historic Map series is an initiative of Cork County Council, funded though the Municipal District offices.

Free copies of the Fermoy Map are available at various locations, including the tourist office and the library in Fermoy. Digital copies can be downloaded on the Cork County Council and Pure Cork websites.