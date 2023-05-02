Clóna Dairies and National Dairy Council to host Health & Wellbeing Event in Clonakilty

2 May 2023

By Tom Collins

A Health & Wellbeing event is being held by Clóna Dairies and the National Dairy Council at Dunmore House in Clonakilty on Thursday 11th May in Aid of West Cork rapid Response. Speakers at the event will include Cork based Dietician Aoife McDonald, Kinsale chef Martin Shanahan of Fish Fishy restaurant, Stella O’Malley, psychotherapist, author, and public speaker and will be MC’d by Cork Broadcaster and Communications Consultant Jonathan Healy.

Stella O’Malley is a psychotherapist, author, and public speaker. Much of Stella’s work focuses on mental health and the importance of well-being in the family. A regular contributor to the media, Stella has written four books: ‘Cotton Wool Kids’, ‘Bully-Proof Kids’, ‘Fragile’ and “What your teen is trying to tell you”, which was released in March 2023.

Chef and Author Martin Shanahan needs no introduction as one of Ireland foremost seafood chefs and owner of the award winning Fishy Fishy Restaurant and Café in Kinsale. He opened Kinsale’s first gourmet store with his wife Marie and then Fishy Fishy Restaurant in 2006. He has appeared on numerous shows for RTE including his own show, Martin’s Mad About Fish., he has also written numerous bestsellers on fish and seafood. Martin will be demonstrating some delicious seafood recipes on the evening.

Aoife McDonald is a Consultant Dietitian & Founder of The Digestive Health Clinic. She is a CORU Registered Dietitian and member of the INDI (Irish Nutrition & Dietetics Institute) with a BSc in Nutritional Sciences from UCC, and a PgDip in Nutrition & Dietetics from the University of Chester. Aoife will be chatting all things diet and food and giving advice to the audience and eating well for a healthy active life at all ages.

The charity beneficiary for the evening is West Cork Rapid Response (WCRR), an entirely voluntary group working in partnership with and supporting the existing HSE National Ambulance Services (NAS). The Rapid Response Vehicle and volunteers are declared National Ambulance Service assets based in and serving all West Cork.

The event will start at about 6.30pm with refreshments and the event will commence at 7.30pm. Tickets are €10 and available on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/ healthandwellbeingevening