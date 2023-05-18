CSR: UCC student awarded first Thermo Fisher Scientific prize in Organic Chemistry

18 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Thermo Fisher Scientific has awarded a University College Cork student with the first Thermo Fisher Scientific Prize in Organic Chemistry. 4th year Chemistry student Ciara Millerick was presented with the inaugural award at the Annual UCC STEM Awards ceremony.

To recognise her achievement, Ciara received a €1,000 cash prize along with a commemorative plaque. Open to all students that completed third year in Chemistry throughout the 2022/23 academic year, the prize will be awarded annually to the student who passes with the highest combined mark in the Organic Chemistry modules.

Speaking ahead of the official award ceremony UCC STEM Awards ceremony, Siobhan Creedon, Thermo Fisher’s Director of Process Development, said: “We are proud to be here today to support the next generation of young budding chemists. It’s an honour to present Ciara with the Thermo Fisher Scientific Prize in Organic Chemistry.

“Each year we are blown away by the calibre of students that come through the School of Chemistry in UCC. Over the years we have invited many UCC Chemistry graduates to join our team in our Ringaskiddy site and we are consistently impressed by the level of excellence demonstrated. Their dedication and hard work are a testament to the quality of education and support provided by faculty members at University College Cork, and we have no doubt that they will continue to make significant contributions to the field of chemistry and beyond.”

Professor Anita Maguire, Head of School of Chemistry at UCC, said: “We are truly appreciative of the support from Thermo Fisher Scientific for our students, through work placements and other interactions, and now their additional commitment with the launch of their prize.

“On behalf of the School of Chemistry, I would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Ciara for receiving this award. Ciara was an active member of the Chemical Society and regularly assisted in the organisation of events to help spread her passion for chemistry. Ciara – we are extremely proud to count you among our students. Your success is an inspiration to all in the School and we look forward to

seeing you continue to make great strides in your academic and professional pursuits.”

Thermo Fisher currently has approximately 1,200 working across its Irish operations. The active pharmaceutical ingredient development and manufacturing site in Cork is part of its Pharma Services business and is expert in taking chemistry from laboratory scale development through to clinical and large-scale commercial manufacturing.