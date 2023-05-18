WEST CORK: ALDI unveils its newly renovated Bandon “Project Fresh” store

18 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ALDI’s Bandon Co. Cork “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers today following an extensive renovation project worth almost €1M which has seen the store interior completely refurbished.

Featuring the new layout, the Bandon store now offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings throughout the store and new product category signage that provides an effortless shopping experience. The customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with ALDI’s award-winning Project Fresh design, which was recognised at the National Grocery Retail Awards when ALDI scooped the Discounter Store of the Year award for its Caherciveen store, thanks in part to its superior quality of display across its fresh fruit and vegetable offering.

ALDI has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. The retailer has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies. The renovated Bandon store has also received a CO2 upgrade, meaning there will be a more environmentally friendly refrigerant in store.

This year, ALDI has invested €7.2 million in upgrading 6 of its stores throughout the country with the launch of Project Fresh Enhanced. Project Fresh Enhanced will introduce in store for the first time exciting new units such as a fresh herb stand, a dedicated bread and cake fixture, and a Health and Beauty feature installed in the revamps. Since 2016, ALDI has already invested €62 million in making stores more energy efficient.

ALDI’s Bandon store is deeply rooted in the local community and participates in ALDI’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities on a daily basis. The store has donated over 300,000 meals to its charity partners to date. ALDI’s Bandon store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Marymount Hospital & Hospice, Cobh Community Hospital and St Johns Ambulance Glanmire all availing of the €500 bursary in recent years.

Operating 25 stores across County Cork, ALDI has become an established part of the Cork retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice, and value for money. ALDI employs over 850 permanent staff members in Cork, spending €30.4M on wages annually.

Speaking at the reopening, Denise O’Meara, Bandon Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is fantastic news for our local customers. The new spacious design makes for a very enjoyable shop and customers can easily find everything they need.”

“Our promise to our Cork customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value. In this current environment, it is more important than ever that customers can always avail of great value products at unbeatable prices here in ALDI.”

ALDI is committed to supporting its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. ALDI currently works with 330 Irish suppliers and has invested more than €8M in its Grow with ALDI supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in ALDI’s 157 stores.