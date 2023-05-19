WEST CORK: Bantry Kupala midsummer multicultural Festival Returns on 24th June

19 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Bantry Kupala Festival is back and celebrating its sixth year on the 24th of June. The much-loved midsummer multicultural festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an exciting lineup of entertainment for audiences of all ages.

This year, the festival promises to be a feast for the senses, with a variety of performances and activities to enjoy. Visitors can look forward to a spectacular Viking Show, a mesmerizing Chinese dragon show, a colorful Mexican show, and a vibrant Indian Dance show. Each performance is set to showcase the unique cultural heritage of each country and provide an insight into different traditions and customs.

In addition to these excellent performances, the festival will include a group of Ukrainian citizens who will play at this year’s festival precisely as they did on Culture Night last year.

The Bantry Kupala Festival is an event not to be missed, offering an unforgettable experience for people of all ages and backgrounds. It’s an excellent opportunity to learn about different cultures, meet new people, and celebrate the midsumer together.

For more information about the festival, visit the official Bantry Kupala Festival website at www.bantrykupala.com