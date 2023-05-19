Over €1 million allocated to Cork East projects under Community Recognition Fund

18 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Department of Rural and Community Development is to allocate total funding of €1,039,535 to Cork County Council under its inaugural Community Recognition Fund for the development and upgrade of community infrastructure and facilities in Cork East, according to local Fine Gael TD, David Stanton.

The Community Recognition Fund, announced for the first-time, is a major initiative to support and reward communities that have welcomed families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries in recent times. The fund aims to support the development of facilities that will be used by all members of the community with funding allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new community arrivals.

Under the Community Recognition Fund, 35 projects in Cork East Constituency have been approved for funding:

Project – Description – Funding Amount

Ballymacoda – Fr. O’Neill GAA Club – Development of a gym facility with changing rooms, showers and toilets – €15,000

Buttevant – Conversion of first floor attic area to a recreation area – €40,000

Cobh – Upgrade of community hall and installation of disability access – €15,000

Doneraile – Upgrade of walkway and new fencing – €10,000

Mitchelstown – Refurbishment of hall, tea rooms and toilets and provision of a meeting room – €25,000

Fermoy – Purchase of gardening equipment, flower boxes – €3,000

Fermoy GAA – Refurbishment of club house to create a community space – €40,000

Fermoy Rowing Club – Purchase of rowing boat and indoor training equipment – €5,000

Glounthane – Refurbishment of community centre – €40,000

Greywood Arts, Killeagh – Kitchen appliances, projectors, PA system, scanner, fire extinguishers – €5,000

Leeside AFC, Glounthane – New perimeter footpaths – €5,000

Mallow Town FC – Purchase of mower – €3,000

Mallow Pyramid Gymnastics – Purchase of new matting and equipment for gym – €5,000

Mallow Pool – New dressing room facilities and equipment – €60,000

Mallow United – New toilets with disability access – €10,000

Fermoy – Purchase of community bus – €50,000

Midleton FC – Upgrade of facilities – €5,000

Whitegate Peoples Path – Upgrade of walkway – €200,000

Mitchelstown – Replacement of heating system – €10,000

Whitegate Rowing Club – Purchase of adjoining land to expand facilities -€10,000

Aghada GAA, Whitegate – Convert existing facility to a gym and recreational/educational area – €30,000

White Bay – Upgrade of amenity area and park – €40,000

Corkbeg AFC, Whitegate – Upgrade amenity area, new coffee kiosk, toilets, pathways, security gates – €30,000

Youghal – Purchase of outside broadcast van – €20,000

Youghal Scouts – Refurbishment of toilets – €3,000

Youghal Tidy Town – Purchase of equipment – €7,000

Youghal Basketball Club – Purchase of equipment – €5,000

Claycastle Leisure, Youghal – Sand Filters – €15,000

Youghal – Purchase of community bus – €50,000

Claycastle Pitch and Putt Club, Youghal – Purchase of mower – €15,535

Youghal Chamber of Tourism – Upgrade of tourist office – €5,000

Youghal Community Centre – Complete upgrade and rewiring – €120,000

Youghal – Footpath enhancement – €90,000

Youghal Karate Club – Purchase of equipment – €3,000

Midleton – Purchase of community bus – €50,000

Total – €1,039,535

Speaking after confirmation of the allocations, David Stanton said: “I am very pleased to see the establishment of the Community Recognition Fund with substantial funding being granted to a variety of local community projects across Cork East. The creation of such a fund is just recognition of the fantastic response of communities across the constituency in welcoming those seeking international protection.

“The number of those using local community amenities has greatly increased as a result and this funding will provide Cork County Council with the opportunity to further develop or upgrade existing facilities for the benefit of all community members. This unique funding covers a range of projects and I look forward to seeing the benefit that this will have on our local town and village amenities as well as to those who use them regularly”, concluded Deputy Stanton.