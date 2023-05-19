Ballycotton RNLI rescues 12 people from passenger boat with engine trouble off Ballycotton lighthouse

19 May 2023

By Tom Collins



Two crew members and its group of ten passengers were rescued today (Friday 19 May) after the boat they were travelling in developed engine failure east of Ballycotton lighthouse.

Ballycotton RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury was requested to launch by the skipper of the boat at 10.09am when the passenger boat got into difficulty and was at risk of getting pushed onto the rocks.

Sea conditions were calm, with a very light northerly wind. With the passenger boat drifting towards the rocks the crew from Ballycotton RNLI quickly launched and within minutes were able to locate the stricken boat. After assessing the situation and confirming everyone on board was safe and well, a secure tow line was established and they were able to return the boat and its passengers to the safety of Ballycotton harbour by 11.15am

Commenting on the call out Ballycotton RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh who praised the quick reaction of the skipper said: ‘Thankfully all crew and passengers on board were wearing life jackets. Thanks to the skippers experience we were quickly able to secure a tow line and prevent further risk to the passengers and damage to the boat. We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea that if you get into difficulty or see somebody else in trouble on the water or along the coast, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

The lifeboat crew were made up of Coxswain Eolan Walsh, station mechanic Adam Hussey, Barry McDonald, Mike Kenneally, Claire McCarthy and Eolan Breathnach.