22 May 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Education Outreach

Participants from The Glen ‘Neighbourhood University College’ programme were presented with certificates of attendance at ABLES (Adult Basic Education Services), The Glen. This programme has been developed to encourage local people to sample further and higher level subjects “in an easily accessible, welcoming local environment”. The programme was delivered one morning per week for an 8 week period. Educators from MTU, UCC and community education organisations were involved. The Glen Learning Neighbourhood is one of six designated Learning Neighbourhoods across Cork City.

