OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Cork’s lesser known stately homes and gardens

31 May 2023
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Cork has many stately homes and gardens for you to visit – here are some of the lesser known properties
In order to preserve Ireland’s heritage and encourage owners to make their noteworthy property and/or garden open to the public Section 482 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997 provides tax relief to the owner/occupier for costs incurred by its repair, maintenance or restoration.
The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media must approve that a property meets the criteria (meaning you cannot list your average semi D!). Plus, the Revenue Commissioners must establish that “reasonable access” was afforded to the public, in order for the tax advantages to be enjoyed. The Revenue Commissioners do carry out checks each year to confirm that the public access requirements are being met.
The property must be open to the public for at least 60 days in any one year, of which at least 40 days must be in the summer season of 1st May to 30th September. Opening times must be advertised in local and/or national papers, a sign must be erected outside the building indicating opening times. Alternatively, a building which is a “guest house” may also be eligible subject to certain conditions.
Claimants for tax relief must also advise Fáilte Ireland regarding access to the approved building/garden. Their website publishes a “List of approved buildings/gardens open to the public in 2022” in relation to Section 482.
The Fáilte Ireland list includes some well known sites such as the world famous Blarney Castle and Gardens in Blarney just north of Cork City, and the magnificent Bantry House in West Cork. Surprisingly the list also includes some lesser known sites such as ‘Woodford Bourne Warehouse’ (better known as the building which houses the Mardyke Bar on Sheares Street)
Ashton Grove
Ballingohig, Knockraha, Co. Cork
Gerald McGreal
Tel: 087-2400831
Open: Feb 10-13, 19-27, Mar 10- 13, May 5-8, 19-22, 26-29, June 9-12, 23-26, July
21-24, Aug 13-21, 25-28, Sept 1-4, 22-25, 8am-12 noon
Fee: adult €6, OAP/student/child €3
Ballyvolane House
Castlelyons, Co. Cork
Justin Green
Tel: 025-36349
(Tourist Accommodation Facility)
www.ballyvolanehouse.ie
Open: all year except Jan 1, Dec 24-31
Bantry House & Garden
Bantry, Co. Cork
Julie Shelswell-White
Tel: 087- 9811149
www.bantryhouse.com
Open: Apr 1-Oct 31, 10am-5pm
Fee: adult €14, OAP/student €11.50, child €5, groups over 8-20, €8 and groups of 21
or more €9
Blarney Castle & Rock Close
Blarney, Co. Cork
C. Colthurst
Tel: 021- 4385252
www.blarneycastle.ie
Open: all year except Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, Jan-Feb, Nov-Dec, 9am-4pm,
Mar-Oct, 9am-5pm
Fee: adult €18, OAP/student €15, child €10, family and season passes
Blarney House & Gardens
Blarney, Co. Cork
C. Colthurst
Tel 021- 4385252
www.blarneycastle.ie
Open: June 1-Aug 31, Mon-Sat, National Heritage Week, Aug 13-21, 10am-2pm
Fee: adult €10, OAP/student €7, concession joint with castle
Burton Park
Churchtown, Mallow, Co. Cork
Jess Angland
Tel: 022-59955
www.slieile.ie
Open: May 8-July 7, Mon-Sat, closed Bank Holidays, Aug 13-21, 11am-3pm
Fee: adult/child/OAP/student €9
Brideweir House
Conna, Co. Cork
Ronan Fox
Tel: 025-36386
www.brideweir.ie
Open: Jan 1-Dec 24, 11am-4pm
Fee: adult €10, child/student €5, OAP free
Creagh House
Main Street, Doneraile, Co. Cork
Michael O’Sullivan
Tel: 022-24433
(Tourist Accommodation Facility)
Open: April-Sept
Public tours of house all year
Drishane Castle & Gardens
Drishanemore, Millstreet Town, Co. Cork
Thomas Duggan
Tel: 087-2464878, 029-71008
www.millstreet.ie
Open: June 1-Sept 30, Mon-Sat, (Jan-May, Oct-Dec Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm by
appointment only) National Heritage Week, Aug 13-21, 9am-5pm
Fee: adult €5, OAP/student free, child free when accompanied by adult
Drishane House
Castleownshend, Co. Cork
Thomas Somerville
Tel: 028-36126, 083-574589
www.drishane.com
Open: May 1-31, Aug 13-21, Oct 2-21, 11am-3pm
Fee: adult €10, OAP €8, student/child €6
Dún Na Séad Castle
Baltimore, Co. Cork
Donna O’Driscoll
Tel: 087-7374592
www.baltimorecastle.ie
Open: March 1-Oct 31, 11am-6pm
Fee: adult/OAP/student €5, child under 12 free
Fenns Quay
4 & 5 Sheares Street, Cork
Clare Supple
Tel: 089-4646208
www.encorestaging.org
Open: May 1-Nov 30, Sat-Sun, National Heritage Week Aug 13-21, 10am-2pm
Fee: Adult €3, OAP €2, student €1
Garrettstown House
Garrettstown, Kinsale, Co. Cork
Denis Mawe
Tel: 021-4778156
www.garrettstownhouse.com
Open: May 15-Sept 5, 12 noon-5pm
Fee: adult €8, OAP/student/child €5, groups of 10+ adults €5 per person
6
Kilcascan Castle
Ballineen, Co. Cork
Alison Bailey
Tel: 023-8847200
Open: Aug 1-31, Sept 1-30, 9.30am-1.30pm
Fee: Free
Kilshannig House
Rathcormac, Co. Cork
Hugo Merry
Tel: 025-36124
Open: May 1-31, June 1-30, July 1-31, National Heritage Week, Aug 13-21, 8.30am2.30pm,
Fee: adult €10, child/student €8.50, group discount by arrangements
Riverstown House
Riverstown, Glanmire, Co. Cork
Denis/Rita Dooley
Tel: 021- 4821205
Open: May 5-Sept 10, Thurs, Fri, Sat, National Heritage Week Aug 13-21, 2pm-6pm
Fee: adult €10, OAP €7, student €5
Woodford Bourne Warehouse
Sheares Street, Cork
Edward Nicholson
Tel: 021-4273000
www.woodfordbournewarehouse.com
Open: all year except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, 1pm-11pm
Fee: Free