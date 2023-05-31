OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Cork’s lesser known stately homes and gardens

31 May 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork has many stately homes and gardens for you to visit – here are some of the lesser known properties

In order to preserve Ireland’s heritage and encourage owners to make their noteworthy property and/or garden open to the public Section 482 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997 provides tax relief to the owner/occupier for costs incurred by its repair, maintenance or restoration.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media must approve that a property meets the criteria (meaning you cannot list your average semi D!). Plus, the Revenue Commissioners must establish that “reasonable access” was afforded to the public, in order for the tax advantages to be enjoyed. The Revenue Commissioners do carry out checks each year to confirm that the public access requirements are being met.

The property must be open to the public for at least 60 days in any one year, of which at least 40 days must be in the summer season of 1st May to 30th September. Opening times must be advertised in local and/or national papers, a sign must be erected outside the building indicating opening times. Alternatively, a building which is a “guest house” may also be eligible subject to certain conditions.

Claimants for tax relief must also advise Fáilte Ireland regarding access to the approved building/garden. Their website publishes a “List of approved buildings/gardens open to the public in 2022” in relation to Section 482.

The Fáilte Ireland list includes some well known sites such as the world famous Blarney Castle and Gardens in Blarney just north of Cork City, and the magnificent Bantry House in West Cork. Surprisingly the list also includes some lesser known sites such as ‘Woodford Bourne Warehouse’ (better known as the building which houses the Mardyke Bar on Sheares Street)