Contract signed on the €14 million Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme

2 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

The signing of contracts between Cork City Council and the contractor for the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme is very welcome news for the Glanmire area according to a Fine Gael TD.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said: “Many homes and businesses were severely damaged and people suffered financial loss when the major flooding occurred in 2012. They have been living in fear since that event”

“The signing of contracts will enable the works to commence immediately.”

“This scheme will take some time to complete and it is important that work begins at the earliest possible date”

The Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme was confirmed by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in January 2021 and is being funded from the €1.3 billion in flood relief measures under the National Development Plan to 2030, and as part of Project Ireland 2040. An Invitation to Tender for the Civil Works Contract was issued on 23 January 2023.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) in partnership with Cork City Council are engaging proactively to progress the flood relief scheme for Glanmire.

Deputy Burke continued: “I am informed by the Minister for Public Expenditure that the scheme will provide protection for 78 residential properties and 25 commercial premises and will include defences such as embankments, walls culvert upgrades, road re-grading and channel widening”

Deputy Burke concluded “Work must now commence at the earliest possible opportunity in order to deliver this protection for the people and businesses of Glanmire.”