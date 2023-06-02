EAST CORK: Ballymaloe House celebrates Irish artists with sculpture exhibition

2 June 2023

By Tom Collins

Showcasing 27 Irish artists

A flock of plunging gannets are among almost 50 sculptures that will be on display at Ballymaloe House Hotel this summer. The world-renowned hotel in East Cork has partnered with prominent local art curator Richard Scott to run an outdoor sculpture exhibition for the ninth year.

The eye-catching display reflects depictions of nature, objects, and people in a multitude of materials and colours. Richard is the owner of Richard Scott Sculpture Gallery in Cork and has worked extensively in the arts sector, specialising in sculpture, and is passionately committed to supporting the work of new and established artists.

Among the 47 pieces created by 27 Irish artists on display until August 31st are an intricate violin and bow sculpture in bronze by Darragh Wilkins entitled ‘Sliabh Luachra,’ ‘Úl Mór,’ an apple sculpture created from limestone by Martin Lyttle, and ‘Gannet Plunge,’ a group of plunging gannets in bronze, by Ester Barrett.

The exhibition was launched at a prestigious event at Ballymaloe House Hotel last Wednesday, which saw many of the exhibiting artists in attendance, along with dignitaries from Cork, representatives from the wider arts community, and members of the press. Cllr. Michael Hegarty officially opened the exhibition, along with the special guest – Virgin media journalist Zara King at a lavish evening which saw guests treated to canapés in the sunshine on the lawn and a ‘Farm-to-Fork’ dinner in the Yeats Room at Ballymaloe House Hotel.

Commenting on the exhibition, Laura Behan, General Manager of Ballymaloe House Hotel said: “We are very much embedded in the local community here at Ballymaloe, and we love to champion Irish artists through the many events we hold throughout the year. It’s an absolute pleasure to host the Richard Scott Sculpture exhibition once again, and we’d encourage visitors to take a walk through the vast expanse of the estate to see all the sculptures on display here this summer.”

Richard Scott says he is more than happy to bring the work of 27 Irish artists from his gallery to a place as beautiful as Ballymaloe: “There’s nothing I love more than to showcase the pieces created by the phenomenal artists that I work with, and we feel privileged to be able to put these sculptures on display at Ballymaloe House. I know visitors who come to see the exhibition will love the creations as much as I do. These pieces are a cultural asset to Cork and beyond and deserve to be displayed in such a great setting.”

The sculpture exhibition on the grounds of Ballymaloe House opens daily, from 9am to 9pm and runs until August 31st. Richard Scott offers private guided tours of the exhibition on Thursdays from 5.30pm, starting on June 8th. These tours take one hour and will end on July 27th. Admission is free, and pre-booking is not necessary.