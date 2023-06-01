Cyclist airlifted from Rosscarbery, West Cork after car crash

1 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision between a car and a bicycle that occurred on the N71 at Barleyhill East, Rosscarbery, Co. Cork at approximately 9:00am this morning, Thursday 1st June 2023.

The cyclist, a male in his 60s, was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The road between Rosscarbery and Leap remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on this stretch of the N71 between 9:00am and 10:00am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.