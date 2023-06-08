WEST CORK: New bus service connecting Allihies and Kilcrohane

8 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

TFI Local Link Cork launches new route

TFI Local Link Cork is staring a new bus route which will improve connectivity between Allihies and Kilcrohane from Monday 12th of June.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 232 will operate 4 daily return services, 7 days a week, creating a new connection between Kilcrohane, Allihies and Bantry and will offer enhanced connectivity to villages and areas such as Durrus, Bantry, Glengarriff, Adrigole, Ahakista (the village famous for having the Tinny Pub and Graham Norton’s summerhouse), Ballylickey, Castletownbere and Dursey Sound.

The route will offer a peak-time service for commuters, improved connectivity to regional bus services in Bantry and a convenient connection to Dursey Island and Castletownbere with connections to Bere Island Ferry and the Dursey Island Cable Car.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Cork Manager David O’Brien said: