WEST CORK: Tickets on sale for Baltimore RNLI’s Ladies Boutique Lunch

8 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Baltimore RNLI will host its first Ladies Boutique Lunch this August. The fundraising event will see proceeds raised go towards the charity that saves lives at sea.

The lunch will take place in Inisbeg Estate in Baltimore and will kick off with a prosecco reception at 12.30pm on Thursday 3 August, and will include a three-course meal. There will also be a raffle on the day.

Speaking ahead of the event, Odharnait Collins, Baltimore RNLI Fundraising Chair said: ‘We are all really looking forward to the event. August is a lovely time in Baltimore and a very busy time for the station, so it’s the perfect time to give back.

‘Last year, Baltimore RNLI launched both its all-weather and inshore lifeboats 24 times with our volunteer crew bringing a number of people to safety. That is a great achievement for the station team who selflessly dedicate so much time to training and responding to call outs. Proceeds raised from the sale of tickets and the raffle for the lunch will ensure the crew are provided with the best of kit and equipment so they can continue to save lives at sea.’

Tickets for the event are priced at €85 and available by contacting Ruth McSweeney on 086 2698324 or Rosaleen Mackeown on 086 8094814.