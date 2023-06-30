Cork Based ENV Media Enters Brazilian IGaming Market

30 June 2023

By Roger Kennedy

The Irish tech firm ENV Media has recently made a significant move by entering the Brazilian igaming market. With its headquarters in Cork, ENV Media aims to tap into the immense growth potential of the Brazilian gambling industry via the new 7jp.com brand, which is largely driven by the country’s younger population and the cultural prominence of gambling.

In a recent Brazilian market report, ENV Media outlined several factors that influenced its decision. The company cited a study conducted by KPMG, which estimated that the gaming market in Brazil could exceed $2.2 billion annually.

Brazilians in Ireland – A Perfect Match

Shane Hand, ENV Media’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), pointed out the increased influx of Brazilians to Ireland as a significant advantage for the company’s expansion plans. Hand mentioned that the Irish government’s decision to extend working visas has been instrumental in facilitating the recruitment process.

Hand expressed his positive experience with Brazilians in Ireland, emphasizing their strong work ethic and fluency in English. He also highlighted their background in tech, development, and sometimes even journalism, which aligns well with ENV Media’s requirements. The availability of skilled Brazilian professionals in Ireland has given ENV Media access to a talented pool of individuals who can contribute to the company’s growth and success.

ENV Expands the Team

With the launch of new projects and partnerships, ENV is actively seeking to strengthen its team with talented professionals. As of last month, the company has initiated a search for skilled AI Linguistic Optimizers, specifically focused on the casino industry.

As ENV expands its operations, it recognizes the importance of local expertise and knowledge to effectively engage with the target audience. To achieve this, the company is seeking individuals with a strong understanding of the casino industry and the ability to create compelling content that resonates with casino enthusiasts.

Ireland’s Housing Crisis and its Impact on ENV Media’s Hiring Strategy

The ongoing housing crisis in Ireland has compelled ENV Media to reconsider its growth strategy. Shane Hand acknowledged the challenges posed by the housing situation and emphasized the need to compete with major tech giants in the country. As a solution, ENV Media has decided to offer all its employees the option of working remotely from Ireland and the rest of the world, in order to maintain competitiveness in the market.

This strategic shift allows ENV Media to overcome the limitations imposed by the housing crisis and attract top talent regardless of their location within Ireland. By embracing remote work, the company ensures that it remains agile and adaptable while continuing to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients.

Summary

Cork-based tech company ENV Media has entered the Brazilian igaming market, driven by the country’s significant growth potential and cultural affinity for gambling. ENV’s own developed front-end solution has attracted international attention, leading to collaborations with industry giants like the KTO Group.

The increasing number of Brazilians in Ireland has also played a role in ENV Media’s expansion plans, with the Irish government’s visa extension facilitating recruitment efforts. Despite Ireland’s housing crisis, ENV Media is determined to compete by offering remote work options to its employees. This strategic decision enables the company to tap into the talents of skilled professionals, ensuring its continued success in the dynamic and competitive igaming industry.