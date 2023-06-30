Fleetwood Mac tribute band ‘Mack Fleetwood’ will perform at Guinness Cork Jazz Weekend

30 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

When: Cork City Hall – Sunday October 29

Mack Fleetwood Europe’s premier tribute to Fleetwood Mac are announced today for 2023’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in Cork City Hall on Sunday 29th October at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie.

Following two previous sold-out Jazz Festival appearances Mack Fleetwood return to Cork on Sunday 29th October for their biggest Cork show to date at Cork City Hall bringing you all the best hits of Fleetwood Mac.

Europe’s premier tribute to the supergroup Fleetwood Mac, bring you on a magical musical journey from the Peter Green blues era to the multi-platinum selling band that still tour today. Bewitching their audience with authentic renditions of all the fan-favourite and classic Fleetwood Mac hits. Mack Fleetwood’s love of the material and musical prowess shines through each song.

Mack Fleetwood plays Cork City Hall October 29, 2023

Over 18s – Id required

Tickets: standing €32.50; seated €35.50

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.ie