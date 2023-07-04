West Cork talk on Forest ecosystem restoration

4 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CECAS to host talk on Forest ecosystem restoration from Canada to Ireland on July 13th

Chris Drake, a forest ecologist, who lives and works on the Canadian Salt Spring Island will share his thoughts on forest restoration in Western Canada (where he lives) and in West Cork in a talk at Myross Wood House titled, ‘FROM SALT SPRING TO SKIBBEREEN – Forest ecosystem restoration from the West coast of Canada to the to the West coast of Ireland.’

Chis runs an environmental stewardship business on Salt Spring island and has been on sabbatical in Ireland, writing a handbook on environmental stewardship and forest restoration for nature, while also volunteering at CECAS where woodland restoration is underway. Everybody interested in nature restoration and especially Ireland’s native woodlands are welcome to attend and hear about the similarities and differences of controlling invasive plants, planting native species, and enhancing wildlife habitats. It will be an entertaining and informative evening.

Chris looks forward to hearing many questions and an invigorating discussion and in anticipation of the event, said:

“CECAS has shown me an amazing example of what dedicated volunteers can accomplish, both in the restoration of a very special woodland and in bringing together many different members of the West Cork community.”

“It has become quite apparent that ecological restoration is very similar wherever you might be: the actions of removing invasive species, promoting healthy native plants, and enhancing wildlife habitat, depends on a deep knowledge of ecosystems coupled with the passion of local folk.”

The talk is on Thursday 13th July at 7.30pm at CECAS, Myross Wood House, Leap, Co. Cork. Entrance is free but donations will be encouraged on the night. There will be light refreshments and tasty nibbles for all attendees. All are welcome for what should be an invigorating discussion on issues of restoration that are so important to how we live now and in the future.