Uisce Éireann’s Leakage Reduction Programme continues as Grenagh set to benefit

6 July 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing over 1.6km of ageing water mains, prone to bursts in Quarry Hall, Grenagh. The programme to replace the water mains is due to commence next week and will provide a more secure, reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage. The works are a critical step in conserving water, our most precious resource, and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Portfolio Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Paul Moroney is delighted that the works are getting underway.

“This section of water mains in Grenagh was prioritised for investment and replacement due to its age and deteriorating condition. The replacement of aged water mains reduces the instances of bursts, eliminates existing leaks and reduces the amount of clean drinking water lost. When completed, this 1.6km of new water mains will provide local residents with a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come.”

Paul added, “I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works. Based on previous experiences, we know that the short-term inconvenience will be outweighed by the long-term benefits to the local community.”

The section of works will take place along the Quarry Hall Cross in Grenagh. Traffic management in the form of a stop-go system will be in place. A road closure will also be required on a section of the works and the local community will be notified of this in advance. Local and emergency access will always be maintained.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. If the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of these improvement works.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by August 2023.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country. Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

To find out more visit https://www.water.ie/projects/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/

