Former Cork Lord Mayor secures Waterford chain

14 July 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie



The Southern Regional Assembly Elects New Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach

Cllr. Terry Shannon of Cork City Council was elected as Cathaoirleach of the Southern Regional Assembly for 2023-24 at its annual meeting today, Friday 14th July 2023, which took place at Assembly House, O’Connell Street, Waterford.

First elected to Cork City Council in 1999 to represent the South East electoral District, Cllr. Shannon represents the local authority on the Southern Regional Assembly which has a remit for the Southern Region as the regional tier of government in Ireland. The Assembly forges links between the EU, and national and local levels through Regional Spatial and Economic Planning and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for the benefit of the Southern Region and beyond.

Cllr. Shannon is a member of Fianna Fáil since 1987, a former Lord Mayor of Cork, 2011 -2012, and a former Deputy Lord Mayor, 2009-2010. He is married to Ursula and is a father of four.

On his election, Cllr. Shannon said, “I’d like to thank the Southern Regional Assembly for electing me as Cathaoirleach today, it is a great honour and I look forward to working with the Members and staff of the Assembly in the coming year. The coming year will be a significant one, with the continued implementation of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region and the roll out of the Southern, Eastern and Midland Regional Programme 2021-2027.”

Cllr. Noel Coonan of Tipperary County Council was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach at the meeting for the coming year. A member of Fine Gael, Cllr. Noonan was a Senator for the Cultural and Educational Panel from 2002 – 2007, he served as a Teachta Dála (TD) for the Tipperary North constituency from 2007 -2016, lost his seat in 2016 but won a seat in 2019 in the Tipperary local elections representing the Roscrea-Templemore Electoral Area. Cllr. Coonan’s late wife Pauline was also a councillor.

The Southern Regional Assembly is embarking on a significant period of activity, with the continued implementation of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region and funding opportunities for the region through the European Regional Development Fund, including the roll out of the €663m of the Southern, Eastern & Midland Regional Programme.