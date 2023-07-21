4 not-for-profit organisations in Cork receive €25,000

19 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Four not-for-profit organisations in Cork receive €25,000 through The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €25,000 to four not-for-profit projects serving Cork through its Heart of the Community Fund, which each year provides critical funding to a wide range of community organisations and charities on the island of Ireland. The Ireland Funds recognises the challenges organisations face in securing funding to build their capacity or meet their core costs, so the Heart of the Community Fund 2023 has provided grants to meet these needs. The grants awarded by the Heart of the Community Fund have been made possible by philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest of The Ireland Funds’ global chapters.

Among the Cork recipients of this year’s Heart of the Community Fund are The Crann Centre, Sailing Into Wellness, Active Connections CLG and The Sanctuary Runners.

This year’s grant round will provide a total of €930,000 in funding to 94 organisations in 24 counties across the island of Ireland under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of support for Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education and Peace & Reconciliation.

Caitriona Fottrell, President and CEO of The Ireland Funds, said: “The not-for-profit sector in Ireland is the engine on the ground delivering vital services every day, in every community. We understand the significant challenges organisations face, in particular, to meet their core costs to keep that engine going. We believe in each organisation we fund. We believe in what they do, and how they do it. We know that by investing in them, we are positively impacting the communities they work with. The Heart of the Community Fund is supported by our events and our committed donors, and we are grateful their generosity will enable great work across the island of Ireland.”

Kate Jarvey, Founder & Chair of the Board, The Crann Centre, said: “We are delighted to receive a grant from The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund 2023. This is our second year in receipt of this this vital funding. In 2022, a grant from The Ireland Funds allowed us to create an accessible bird hide in our Inclusive Conservation Area. I founded The Crann Centre with a mission to break the system of fragmented care for people with neuro-physical disabilities and their families. Today, our team of expert health care professionals pioneer a two-generation approach that supports both the person with the disability and their family. We are now providing life-long, life-changing supports to over 380 families living with neuro-physical conditions in Munster. This recent funding will help us cover core costs and allow our team to serve more families throughout the year. Thank you to The Ireland Funds for the kindness and ongoing support.”

The Ireland Funds is strategically positioned within the non-profit sector and has swiftly identified and prioritised vital areas of need including enhancing the quality of outcomes in education; disability support; engagement with the arts; family support services; assisting the elderly; encouraging sustainability; mental health and community support.

For more information on The Ireland Funds, please visit – irelandfunds.org