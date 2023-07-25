IndieCork changes dates for its 2023 festival

25 July 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

IndieCork Film Festival will celebrate its 11th event this year and is set to hit the big screen again at The Gate Cinema. This promises to be another significant year for the festival, now the biggest celebration of independent filmmaking in Ireland.

IndieCork has announced that in 2023, it will run from December 10th to 17th. This moves the festival from the traditional early October dates, for this year only.

The new December date for IndieCork is expected to further strengthen the opportunity to showcase independent filmmakers. In addition, the festival will also run special events in August and October.

IndieCork organiser Mick Hannigan says: “Following discussions with the Gate, our partner cinema, we’re delighted to announce that the festival will run for eight days and nights in December, from the 10th to the 17th. Our new December slot is sure to bring with it a festive vibe, which we expect will entice even more lovers of independent film to the Gate.”

Eileen Hogan, Chairperson of the IndieCork Festival added: “We’re very proud of IndieCork’s cultural contribution to the city to date, and look to build on this in the coming year. The festival will remain embedded in our October slot for future years, so we consider this a special ‘Christmas Edition’ and invite Cork film lovers to join us.”

Speaking on behalf of The Gate Cinema, Tracey O’Brien, Southwest Regional Manager said: “We look forward to welcoming the IndieCork festival back to the Gate for the 11th year in succession. It’s always a special event and we expect this year’s December festival to be especially exciting.”

The latest information on IndieCork will be available on https://indiecork.com/