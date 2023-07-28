Premier League Betting Tips

27 July 2023

Premier League predictions hold tremendous popularity among punters in England and across the globe, and the reasons behind this widespread interest are obvious. The thrilling performances of leading clubs captivate football fans, whether they’re watching teams battle it out for the title or trying to avoid relegation.

Betway favourites for the title

Once more, the upcoming Premier League match days in the 2023-2024 season are set to offer an intense and fiercely contested spectacle. At the forefront of the race for the league title stand Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, once again the favoured choice of bookies around the country with odds of 5/6.

In the previous season, The Citizens displayed remarkable resilience, overcoming Arsenal’s long-standing dominance at the top of the table, who currently have odds of 9/2. Eager to make history, the team aim to clinch their fourth consecutive Premier League title and secure their fifth win in six years.

Formidable challengers like Liverpool, who finished last season on a high note, Manchester United and Newcastle United, are on a mission to claim the top spot. Additionally, Chelsea and Tottenham, under new management, harbour hopes for a resurgence, with bookies’ odds at 16/1 and 40/1 respectively for a win.

Top 4 finishers

The race to secure a spot in the top 4 and gain entry to the group stages of the 2024-25 Champions League adds an exciting dimension. In particular, bookies believe Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United will be pursuing those coveted spots.

These formidable clubs are set to engage in a thrilling battle for the prestigious positions, adding an extra layer of excitement to the footballing season. Odds for Man City are 1/33, while Liverpool and Arsenal are both set at 4/9. If your bets are on Manchester United achieving a top 4 finish, you’ll be looking at odds of 4/5.

The likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle are determined to challenge for those coveted spots. Fans are prepared for an exciting battle ahead for the top 4, providing an enthralling spectacle throughout the season. The unpredictability of football ensures that surprises may lie ahead, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds.

Who will finish in the bottom 3?

In the depths of the league table, the battle for survival and to escape relegation to the Championship is set to ignite the Premier League with the same intensity as previous seasons. The clubs finishing in the last places by the season’s end will face relegation to the Championship for the 2024-25 season, adding even higher stakes.

Last season’s surprises are a poignant reminder that anything can happen, just as Leicester City faced an unexpected relegation. Looking ahead, the teams expected to occupy the bottom three spots are: Luton Town, with odds of 4/11, Nottingham Forest at 11/4, and Bournemouth at 5/2.

However, the beauty of football lies in its unpredictability, and we brace ourselves for potential twists and turns that could reshape this intriguing relegation battle.