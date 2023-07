The 2023 Spirit of Mother Jones Award was presented today to Mick Lynch by James Nolan at the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival in Shandon in front of a capacity at the Dance Cork Firkin Crane.

Cork connections

Lynch was born into an Irish family of 5 children in West London in 1962. His father, Jackie Lynch, was from Cork City, and his mother, Ellen “Nellie” Morris, was from County Armagh, they had both emigrated to England during the Second World War.

Mick Lynch at the Butter Market in Shandon with the Spirit of Mother Jones Award.

Jim Nolan presenting the award to Mick Lynch. A packed auditorium.

Mick Lynch with the Cork Mother Jones Committee.