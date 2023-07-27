Lord Mayor of Cork opens Book of Condolence for Sinéad O’Connor

28 July 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy, has opened a Book of Condolences for singer, writer and activist Sinéad O’Connor in City Hall today

The Lord Mayor said: “On behalf of the people of Cork, I extend my sincere condolences to Sinéad’s family and friends. Not only was Sinéad’s voice stunning and her lyrics thought provoking, she led a revolution in the importance of speaking up about activism, trauma and mental health and spiritualism. She has changed people’s lives. Today, a cultural icon of Ireland has passed away and has left a void in many of our hearts. Sinéad, we will always remember you, rest in peace.”

The Book of Condolences will be available for signing by members of the public from 11:15 a.m. today and will be open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a period of two weeks.