Taoiseach visits Glanmire today

3 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be visiting Glanmire, today the 3rd of August.

As part of his visit he will be meeting with representatives from sports, community and voluntary organisations. Following this he will be meeting with members of the general public at Sarsfield GAA Pavillion.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke has said that the visit is timely: “With Glanmire’s population predicted to grow from around 9,900 in 2016 to 15,300 by 2028, there is a need for further infrastructural improvements.”

“The people best placed to advise on what infrastructural improvements are required are local and community organisations. Their members live in the area and see what is occurring on a daily basis. Local knowledge is so important in providing solutions to the challenges posed by development. Therefore, I have arranged a meeting between the Taoiseach and representatives from sports, community and voluntary organisations. This will allow them the opportunity to outline both their concerns and ideas for the future of Glanmire.”

The Taoiseach will also be meeting with members of the public during his trip. Deputy Burke continued:

“The Taoiseach will be meeting with members of the public at Sarsfield GAA Pavilion. Members of the public will be given an opportunity to raise issues with the Taoiseach at this event.”

“This visit is an important day for Glanmire. This is an area which is expanding. It became part of Cork City in 2019 and is continuing to develop. We must meet these challenges head on to ensure a continued vibrant community. We have made progress to date, the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme is underway, improvements are being made to the Dunkettle interchange, funding is being provided for Glanmire by the Government for services and the St Stephen’s Hospital in Sarsfield Court has been confirmed as the location for the new Elective Hospital for Cork.”

“However, other issues must be addressed. It is vital that we continue to provide the necessary funding to enable improved infrastructure and transport, more educational and sports facilities, open spaces, local shops, and increased community services and amenities.”

Deputy Burke concluded: “This visit is an important opportunity and I hope we can give a warm Glanmire welcome to the Taoiseach”