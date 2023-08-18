18 August 2023

By Tom Collins

Cork on a Fork Fest 6th–20th August 2023 – See Events at a Glance for an overview of what’s on, where and when

Cork on a Fork Fest is well-underway and so far there have been street feasts, giant sharing paellas, special charity dinners, cooking demos, tasting trails, a producers meet-up, a food climate declaration from Cork City Council, and much more.

The jam-packed festival programme continues until this Sunday 20th August, so head into Cork City as there’s something for all tastes.

Check out the full programme on www.corkonaforkfest.ie to plan your weekend.

Many events are already booked out today but here are a few last minute things to go to:

Workshops at The Butter Museum, Shandon: 2pm-4pm, no booking required.

The Butter Museum is the place to be for families and adults alike on Friday afternoon and they have announced a number of new demos and talks: traditional soda bread and butter, a talk on spiced beef, a talk on traditional sweets from Shandon Sweets, Samosas from Syrian Restaurant, cake tasting with Myo’s cafe, a butchering workshop and more. This will move indoors if raining.

Cool Food School Children's Cooking Demo: 2.30pm
A fun and interactive pop-up cooking class for kids at St Peter's,

A fun and interactive pop-up cooking class for kids at St Peter’s,

Black Gold: 4.30pm: Learn how Cork developed its taste for black pudding and how it adapted over time to keep up with our ever evolving food culture, while you enjoy delicious samples from Farmgate and The English Market hosted by Kate from Flavour.ie.

Of Irish and Oysters Talk. 4.00pm. Talks are taking place all day at Crawford Art Gallery Theatre. Don't miss the 4pm one this afternoon – Of Irish and Oysters talk, a Salty History of Shuckin'Around and Irish Culture, according to Patrick McMurray – Oyster Sommelier & Champion Shucker.

Soma Coffee Cupping and Tasting: 6.00pm: An evening of coffee cupping – learn how to taste coffee with Soma's head roaster and director, chat, and discuss all things coffee. Finish with Espresso Martinis & a bag of coffee to take home.

Saturday:

Saturday’s programme is packed to the brim. If you didn’t get a ticket to some of the booked out events like the garden picnics, the healthy eating puppet show, DiverCITY at the Imperial, the food photography workshop, or international tea ceremony at Nano Nagle, there’s still lots to enjoy, including pop up free events.

Festival Demo Marquee and Markets: Sat 9.30am-6pm, no booking required.

There will be a 100 seat Festival Demo Marquee on Emmet Place (outside the Cork Opera House) all day with a host of exciting talks, demos and tastings. There will also be market stalls to peruse on the day, and free face-painting (limited) from 12pm-3pm and giant outdoor games from 2pm-4pm. All events are free thanks to Cork City Council, Failte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way. 9.30am: From Farm to Fork cooking demo with Farmgate – A look at cosy comforting autumn food. 10.45am: Leftover Larder Love – zero waste cookery demo with Orla McAndrew. 12pm : Nutrition and Healthy Snacks for You and Your Family- a talk and demo with Mary Carmody Nutritionist & Mindset Coach & Consultant. 1pm : Rachel Allen cooking demo. 2pm: “The Art of Culinary Sustainability”. A chat with Takashi Miyazaki from Ichigo Ichie, Aishling Moore from Goldie and Claire Condon from Good Day Deli, podcast live for McKenna Guides. 3pm: Rebel County Mystery Box Cook-Off: Three of Cork’s chefs take to the stage in a race against the clock to cook and serve up a quickfire dish using ingredients sourced only from the sea and soil of Cork County. Featuring Brian Murray (Glass Curtain) and Darren Kennedy (former Sage Midleton) and Ali Honour (The Imperial). 4pm : Cooking demo with William Murray Currabinny. 5pm: Pupusas (stuffed tortillas/flatbread) cooking demo and sampling with Cork Migrant Centre.

Free Food Talks at the Festival Live Stage at Crawford Art Gallery: 11am-5pm, booking necessary for all events. 11am: From Farmer to Cheese Maker with Dan Hegarty. 12pm Cork on a Fork – a new Cork perspective. A panel discussion with leading names in Cork food who are not originally from the city. Almost booked out. 2pm: Healthy Eating Puppet Show for primary school kids. Fully booked. 3pm : Tips on improving mood and brain health through a healthy gut, with Atlantia Clinical Trials. Fully booked. 4pm: Cork Food – a food writers' perspective: PANEL with Cork's (and Ireland's) leading food writers.

at Crawford Art Gallery: 11am-5pm, booking necessary for all events.

· A Community Celebration of Food – fringe festival:

Community gardens throughout Cork City will open up to the public on 19th August during Cork on a Fork Festival in partnership with Cork Food Policy Council to celebrate the wealth of community food and growing.

Cormarket St Market & Play Street, Sat 10am-12pm Pop into the city in the morning with your family for lunch in one of the city’s gorgeous restaurants and from 2-4pm. There will be free limited facepainting on Maylor St and everyone will have lots of fun with giant outdoor games..

Cork on a Fork Tasting Trail: 10.30am

Enjoy a food stroll through Cork City to places that are off the usual food route where tastings are generous and the people lively. Vegetarian friendly.

Yoga and Brunch on the Boardwalk: 11.30am
Join Alchemy School of Yoga for an outdoor class on the boardwalk at Electric and a delicious brunch bursting with fresh, Cork produce afterwards in Electric. Suitable for all yoga levels.

Join Alchemy School of Yoga for an outdoor class on the boardwalk at Electric and a delicious brunch bursting with fresh, Cork produce afterwards in Electric. Suitable for all yoga levels.

11.30am Join Alchemy School of Yoga for an outdoor class on the boardwalk at Electric and a delicious brunch bursting with fresh, Cork produce afterwards in Electric. Suitable for all yoga levels. The English Market Cooking Demo: Sat 2pm-4pm: Outside the English Market Grande Parade, no booking required.

Award-winning Cork Chef Orla McAndrew will do an English Market cookery demonstration and sampling on Thursday and Saturday, using ingredients from The English Market.

Harley StrEAT BBQ , 3pm-7pm, Harley St next to the Metropole
Jive down to Harley Street in the VQ, just beside the Metropole Hotel for a salsa themed BBQ and cocktails, while you listen to live music.

Jive down to Harley Street in the VQ, just beside the Metropole Hotel for a salsa themed BBQ and cocktails, while you listen to live music.

Sourdough and Wine Harvest : 3.30pm Callanans Bar
Immerse yourself in a captivating event dedicated to the art and science of sourdough bread-making and natural wine.

Immerse yourself in a captivating event dedicated to the art and science of sourdough bread-making and natural wine.

: 3.30pm Callanans Bar Immerse yourself in a captivating event dedicated to the art and science of sourdough bread-making and natural wine. Oyster Shucking Fun & Seafood Tasting: 7pm, The Metropole

A magical evening of mollusc-related food, fun and frolics, also incorporating the Cork Oyster Shucking Competition, open to all. Judged by Guinness World Record Oyster Shucker, Paddy McMurray. Includes a sparkling oyster reception, seafood light bites & a drink.Masterclasses also available for amateurs earlier in the day.

Bookshelf Cork on a Fork Supper Club: 8pm The Bookshelf at The Elysian
Experience an exceptional 5-course dining journey showcasing talented local producers in the region. Wine pairing also available.

Experience an exceptional 5-course dining journey showcasing talented local producers in the region. Wine pairing also available.

Sunday

Again many events are booked out like the teddy bears picnic in Fitzgerald Park, the Feast of Fashion event and the Wasted zero waste dinner at L’Atitude 51, but there’s still lots to enjoy.

Make and Taste 3 unique coffee roasts, 11am Izz Cafe

Owner Izzeddeen will take you through the process of roasting 3 different types of green coffee beans and you’ll leave with a copper coffee pot and coffee bag.

· Sophie’s Cork on a Fork Brunch. Sat and Sun 12pm-2.30pm

Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant will serve a specially curated Cork on a Fork brunch menu, full of Cork only ingredients.

· Sailing, Shucking & Shanties: Cork Harbour Cruises 2pm

Enjoy a 2.5-hour cruise of Cork lower Harbour, and take in the sights of Cobh, Spike Island, Haulbowline and Blackrock Castle. Famous fishmonger Pat O Connell from the English Market will be shucking oysters for your tasting, and there will be lots of entertainment on board with Sea Shanties

· Responsible Good Food Talks and Demos at Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place: Sun 3pm-5pm, no booking required.

Good Day Deli at Nano Nagle Place is hosting talks and demos with their producers in Cork who care equally as much about environmental stewardship as the quality and flavour of their produce. Pop along on the day and hear from West Cork Coffee, Richards Little Farm, Hive Mind and more.

Irish Whiskey & Pastry Experience : 3.30pm The Shelbourne

Enjoy selection of The Shelbourne’s favourite whiskies paired with a combination of unique pastries like baklava, profiteroles and cake.

An event of wine, charcuterie and cheese:5.00pm The Kingsley
Indulge your senses and savour the perfect pairing of exquisite wines, charcuterie and a carefully curated selection of cheeses.

Indulge your senses and savour the perfect pairing of exquisite wines, charcuterie and a carefully curated selection of cheeses.

This is just a selection of what’s on, so make sure you check out the full programme for more.

Established by Cork City Council in 2022 as a celebration of dining and nightlife in the city and the world-class produce found in the wider Cork region, this year’s festival has more than doubled in scale. The inclusion of free and sustainable events is important to the festival’s ethos to ensure it really is a festival for all!

Cork on a Fork Festival is a Cork City Council Festival, supported by local hospitality businesses, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, Cork Airport, Atlantic Clinical Trials, and media partners the Irish Examiner and RedFM.

The full programme can be found on www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow @corkonaforkfest for live updates.