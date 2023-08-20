Michael Collins commemoration took place at Béal na Bláth this afternoon

20 August 2023

By Elaine Murphy

RTE’s former Northern Ireland editor Tommy Gorman gave the keynote speech at this year’s annual commemoration of the death of Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth today.

The 3pm oration this year was given by Gorman who is now a columnist with online news outlet ‘The Currency’.

Grace Taite, Bandswoman with the Army No. 1 Band played the last post while MC for the occasion was Committee chairman Cllr Garret Kelleher.

This was the 101st anniversary of the death of Michael Collins in the Irish Civil War.

Those in attendance included Cllr. John Healy, Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork; Cllr. Oliver Moran, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork City; Canon Humphrey O’Mahony; Eleanor Moore, Great-grandniece of Michael Collins.

While the rural oration only takes place once a year, the location remains the same, so the usual road closures were in place, which had been set out by the Michael Collins Commemoration Committee and Gardai.