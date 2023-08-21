From Procrastination to Publication: A Guide for College Students on Writing Research Papers

21 August 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Time management is a big issue for most college students. Finding a balance between extracurricular activities and doing exceedingly well in one’s education is stressful. Not to mention that some schoolwork was created to be a pain in the neck of young people. Developing a compelling academic text that earns you excellent marks takes work.



This article is a guide on how to write a research paper. It explains the structure, tips on writing a research paper, and proper time management for the university student.

Top 5 Tips For Research Paper Writing

A research paper is a more detailed form of academic writing. It is a school work written based on experiments, data collection, and facts to back up a given topic. Lecturers assign such tasks to test a student’s understanding of a given concept. Essays on research also help provide insight into the world around you.

Several methods can be followed to make the process and outcome of academic writing easy. After these tips on writing a research paper, if students still find it challenging to develop a compelling essay, consider hiring PapersOwl APA paper writing service to get the job done. They have professional writers whose aim is to make your work easier. Below are the top five suggestions to follow:

Break the tasks into smaller bits and set a milestone.

Do not postpone any assignment that is done immediately.

Use reliable sources when seeking information.

Write two drafts and choose the best.

Edit and proofread your final work effectively.

Even with these tips, procrastination is still a thief of time. As a college student, admit that you are prone to procrastination and start working towards overcoming it. Get an accountability partner and reward yourself after the completion of every milestone. You cannot battle procrastination at a go, but your daily efforts towards getting rid of it pay off in the end. Procrastination does more harm to your education. If you want your essays to come out top-notch, then proceed with your work immediately.

Structure of a Research Paper

No matter the course of study or topic given to you by a lecturer, it is essential to note that there is a general structure and steps to writing a research paper. Each stage is taken one after the other in how they have to be presented in students’ work. Before proceeding, note that the key to stopping putting things off is just doing it. If it seems too bulky, take each part of the academic piece and finish it individually. The structure of such studies includes:

Outline

An outline serves two primary functions: guiding you and your lecturer through the paper’s journey. After getting all the information, you need to have your outline break each topic of discussion into smaller subtopics. It is essential to put the procedure in the piece. This way, the lecturer knows what page to go to, to find out specific information. It also helps you keep track of the amount of work that is left to be done. An outline has to be brief and straight to the point. It contains the numbering of the pages.

Introduction

No one wants to jump into your research paper and see you talking about the number of people you interviewed before concluding. The introduction of an essay needs to be bait to lure the reader into the topic of discussion. Depending on the topic, ensure your introduction creates suspense in the minds of your readers. Avoid jokes or sarcasm, as it is work. Try to chip in an exciting finding you made during the research. The aim is to introduce your topic and make your lecturer keep reading.

Thesis Statement

A thesis statement is a brief statement that simplifies the course of your research. It is a concise summary of the main point in the paper. A thesis statement comes in the introductory paragraphs. It provides further hints on points your piece contains.

Body

The body of your paper is the main deal. It has to be well-explanatory and pass across your information correctly. Ensure your body contains facts and not myths, and always back it up with a well-written citation. The main part can be divided into smaller subtopics in the right order. It contains why the study was done, how it was done, and what should be expected of the outcome. Follow the instructions given to you by the lecturers and ensure the content of your work is in line with the topic.

Conclusion

The conclusion is a closing paragraph. It comes immediately after the main part. The final paragraph states the summary of your argument. It includes a brief discussion of the research. The conclusion’s size depends on how long the body of the essay is. It ends with a closing statement with your argument wholly known to the lecturer.

Wrapping Up

Writing academic papers, primarily research ones, is less tasking if these structures are implemented. These top five tips boost your confidence when curating an academic essay as a college student. They also help you perform better in your education.

Knowing the structure of writing assignments is the easy way to write an academic piece. It requires dedication and the proper skill set to make writing papers easy. Do your tasks as they come, and set a schedule that you have to follow duly. When doing your study, pay full attention to details, as they make it easy to develop a solid argument in the long run. Writing a research paper is not a daunting task. Anybody can do it if the mind is willing.