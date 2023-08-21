What are the most important statistics to follow in football tournaments?

21 August 2023

Football is a sport that captivates millions of fans worldwide, and tournaments like the World Cup, Champions League, or domestic leagues generate tremendous interest. Understanding the game beyond the goals scored can be crucial for teams, coaches, analysts, and fans alike. To grasp the broader picture, we must explore a range of statistics that provide insights into team and player performance. Let's delve into some of the most important statistics to follow in football tournaments, and their significance in evaluating a team's success and individual player contributions.

Some examples that will be discussed are:

goals scored and conceded;

shots on target and shots conceded;

possession percentage;

pass completion rate;

fouls committed and received;

and clean sheets.

Goals scored and conceded are the most fundamental statistic in football. It measures a team's offensive and defensive abilities, which are key indicators of overall performance. For example, a team that scores many goals shows strong attacking prowess, while conceding fewer goals highlights solid defensive capabilities. In the English Premier League during the 2020/2021 season, Manchester City scored the most goals, netting an impressive 83 times, while their solid defense only allowed 32 goals.

Evaluating the performances of attacks and defenses

Tracking the number of shots on target indicates how efficient a team is in converting opportunities. On the other hand, shots conceded reflects the defensive robustness. High shots on target coupled with low shots conceded suggest a well-rounded team that can create scoring chances while limiting their opponents' opportunities. In La Liga 2020/2021 season, Barcelona had the highest shots on target with 282, while Atletico Madrid conceded the fewest shots on target, only 113 throughout the season.

Possession percentage gauges how much time a team spends with the ball. Teams with higher possession percentages tend to control the game, while those with lower percentages often play a more counter-attacking style. Possession-oriented teams focus on maintaining control, while counter-attacking teams excel at quick transitions and exploiting space behind the opposition’s defense. In the UEFA Champions League 2020/2021 season, Bayern Munich had the highest average possession percentage with 65.9%.

The statistic of the pass completion rate reveals a team’s ability to maintain possession through accurate passing. High pass completion rates often indicate good teamwork and ball control. Teams with strong passing accuracy can build sustained attacks and dictate the tempo of the game. In the Serie A 2020/2021 season, Juventus had the highest pass completion rate at 87.6%.

It is also possible to see fouls committed and received. These statistics can indicate the aggressiveness of a team or player. Too many fouls committed might signal a lack of discipline, while drawing fouls may highlight a player's skill or a team's ability to pressurize opponents. It is essential to strike a balance between aggression and discipline. In La Liga 2020/2021 season, Sevilla committed the most fouls (563), while Barcelona won the most fouls (605).

Finally, clean sheets measure the number of games where a team does not concede any goals, indicating strong defensive performances. Teams with a high number of clean sheets possess a solid defensive foundation. In the Eredivisie 2020/2021 season, Ajax kept the most clean sheets, registering 18 shutouts in 34 matches.