Trigon Hotels to hire 40 people at two Cork hotels

10 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Trigon Hotel Group has launched a recruitment drive to fill up to 40 positions at The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel. A recruitment fair will be held at The Metropole Hotel, Cork City on Thursday, September 14th 2023 from 1pm to 7pm.

The positions include a range of full and part-time flexible roles across all departments. The jobs may suit parents, students, graduates or anyone wanting to return to the workplace. All new team members will be offered competitive rates of pay along with training and opportunities for career development within the hotel group.

Trigon Hotels is continuously working towards creating a positive work life balance for all team members and a number of policies around diversity and inclusion and fertility treatment have been introduced this year. The group has also recently launched a Menopause Policy and is supporting the policy with menopause training for team members.

Certified as a Great Place To Work last year, Trigon Hotels was also named Best Large Company at the 2023 Cork Business Association’s ‘Cork Business of the Year Awards’. The group was honoured with the HR Team Of The Year Award in 2022.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said; “A career in hospitality can be really rewarding and many of our team members have risen through the ranks and are now in managerial roles within the hotel group. Trigon Hotels like to put our team members first and we have introduced a number of new policies in recent months in response to their needs. We are looking forward to meeting potential candidates at the recruitment fair in the Metropole Hotel and we look forward to welcoming new members to our team.”

Trigon Hotels has established a successful relationship with Cope Foundation. Volunteers from both organisations have transformed a patch of unused ground next to Beech Hill Garden Centre, Montenotte, into a sensory garden and much of the produce grown there is used by the group’s chefs in cooking and cocktail making. People supported by Cope Foundation have also gained employment at The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel through Ability@Work.