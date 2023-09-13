9 Employee Engagement Ideas That Work in 2023

13 September 2023

By Roger Kennedy

1. Flexibility and Remote Work

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that remote work is here to stay. Offering flexibility in working hours and location can significantly boost employee engagement. Employee experience platform (e.g. Staffino) can support this by providing platforms for seamless communication and collaboration, ensuring that employees feel connected and valued no matter where they are working from.

2. Employee Recognition and Rewards

Recognising and rewarding employees for their efforts is a powerful way to boost engagement. Employee gamification by Staffino is a perfect fit here. It allows companies to create a fun, competitive environment where employees can earn points or rewards for achieving specific goals or milestones.

3. Regular Feedback

Feedback plays a pivotal role in fostering employee engagement. It provides employees with valuable insights into their performance and instils a sense of worth and acknowledgement. Staffino provides a dynamic platform where managers can offer immediate, constructive feedback to their team members. Additionally, since Staffino is also a customer experience platform, positive customer feedback collected is automatically shared with employees to promote frequent recognition, cultivating an environment of perpetual growth and improvement.

4. Learning and Development Opportunities

Providing opportunities for employees to learn and develop their skills can significantly boost engagement. Managers can support this by providing their employees with platforms for online learning and development, helping them to grow both personally and professionally.

5. Health and Well-being Initiatives

Employee well-being is becoming increasingly important in the workplace. Companies can improve employee experience and engagement by providing initiatives such as mental health support, fitness programmes, and healthy eating options. Managers can further support these initiatives by providing platforms for employees to share their well-being experiences and receive support.

6. Employee Satisfaction Surveys

Employee satisfaction survey can provide valuable insights into employee engagement levels. Staffino employee engagement software can facilitate this, allowing employees to share their thoughts and feelings about the workplace through visually appealing engagement surveys. The collected insights allow companies to identify areas for improvement.

7. Team Building Activities

Team building activities can foster a sense of camaraderie and belonging, boosting employee engagement. In addition to various trips and events, managers can support these activities by leveraging Staffino’s employee gamification and providing a platform for fun, interactive team challenges.

8. Clear Communication

Clear, open communication is key to successful employee motivation management and boosting engagement. Employee engagement software can support this by providing platforms for seamless communication, ensuring that employees are kept informed and feel valued.

9. Inclusion and Diversity

Inclusion and diversity are critical for employee engagement. The concept of inclusion ensures that each individual feels valued and included, irrespective of their background, culture, or personal experiences. On the other hand, diversity brings a wide array of perspectives, ideas, and skills to the table, enhancing the overall productivity and creativity of the team.

Final Word

In conclusion, businesses need to explore innovative ways to boost employee engagement in 2023. Employee engagement software can support these strategies, providing platforms for flexibility, recognition, feedback, learning, well-being, surveys, team building, communication, and inclusion. By integrating these products into their employee engagement strategies, businesses can create a positive, engaging workplace that drives organisational success.