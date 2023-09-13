Tourism Ireland campaign promotes Cork in UK

13 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland in Britain unveils ‘Shameless Plugs’ campaign to showcase Cork businesses.

Tourism Ireland in Great Britain has launched a new iteration of its ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign called ‘Shameless Plugs’. The campaign involves local business owners fronting short videos and shamelessly plugging their own business as the thing that ‘fills their heart’ and aims to entice British holidaymakers to come and visit Cork, as well as Kilkenny and Waterford.

The campaign will feature local businesses – including Hysterical Histories Cork (a comedic dinner theatre experience) and Kinsale Food Tours.

‘Shameless Plugs’ will run on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky online streaming platforms, as well as on digital and outdoor platforms and on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest). It will run until 5 November and is expected to reach an estimated 8 million people across Great Britain and deliver almost 80 million impressions (opportunities to see).

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We were delighted to work with local tourism businesses in Cork, as well as Kilkenny and Waterford, to help them shamelessly plug their tours, experiences and attractions here in Britain. The campaign is expected to reach an estimated 8 million people – or potential British holidaymakers. It’s a fun way to shine a spotlight on the people who’re at the heart of our tourism industry and entice people to visit our regions.”