Visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy to Ballincollig Community School

21 September 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The annual tradition of the Lord Mayor of Cork City visiting schools is underway. The incumbent yellow cap wearing first citizen Kieran McCarthy will travel to 114 schools.

Below are some photographs of yeyesterday’sallincollig school visit.

Coinciding with the school visits the Lord Mayor is launching the 22nd year of the Discover Cork: Schools’ Heritage Project which is funded by City Hall and is an initiative of the Cork City Heritage Plan. The Project s aimed at both primary and secondary schools. Project books can be submitted on any aspect of Cork’s past.