20th September, 2023

Visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy to Ballincollig Community School

21 September 2023
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

The annual tradition of the Lord Mayor of Cork City visiting schools is underway. The incumbent yellow cap wearing first citizen Kieran McCarthy will travel to 114 schools.

Below are some photographs of yeyesterday’sallincollig school visit.

Pictured speaking is Lord Mayor Cllr Kiern Mccarthy, during the visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, to Ballincollig Community School, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured are members of the Ballincollig Community School Student Council who greeted the Lord Mayor, during the visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, to Ballincollig Community School, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured speaking is Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran Mccarthy, during the visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, to Ballincollig Community School, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is the Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, welcomed by Karen Forde, Principal Ballincollig Community School, during the visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, to Ballincollig Community School, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, greeted by Sonia Szymanska, Vice Chairperson Ballincollig Community School Student Council, also included is Karen Forde, Principal Ballincollig Community School, during the visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, to Ballincollig Community School, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured are, Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy and Karen Forde, Principal Ballincollig Community School, during the visit of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, to Ballincollig Community School, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Coinciding with the school visits the Lord Mayor is launching the 22nd year of the Discover Cork: Schools’ Heritage Project which is funded by City Hall and is an initiative of the Cork City Heritage Plan. The Project s aimed at both primary and secondary schools. Project books can be submitted on any aspect of Cork’s past.

